Fri 13th Aug, 2021

GDRF call for disabled rights

By Chronicle Staff
13th August 2021

Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation (GDRF) have called for the transposition of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. 

The Federation has commenced preparatory work to register as a local charity and will commence its fundraising initiatives in aid of this imperative cause once this process is complete.

“The GDRF awaits a response from the Chief Minister on a letter that was handed to him regarding the UN Convention and will approach all political parties in the interim period, to ensure that all political leaders in our community are committed to this cause,” GDRF said.

“The GDRFs vision remains clear and unanimous - those in our community who have a disability need their rights. No person should be left behind.”

The Federation represents about 14 different groups and will be represented publicly by three spokespersons, Matthew Turnock from the Cerebral Palsy Awareness Group, Atrish Sanchez from Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) and Manolo Ruiz from the Gibraltar Senior Citizens Association.

 

