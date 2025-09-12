Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Sep, 2025

GEMA Gallery set to mark 10th anniversary with special programme of events

By Chronicle Staff
12th September 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, has announced a programme of events to celebrate the 10th anniversary of GEMA Gallery, the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art, at Montagu Bastion.

The celebrations will begin on October 1, 2025 with a three-month creative takeover by Kitchen Studios, who will return to the venue where they first held an open studio session. The initiative will feature workshops, exhibitions and performances.

Launched in 2015, GEMA Gallery was created to showcase modern artworks from the Government’s Art Collection, including photography, sculpture and video installations. It has also hosted theatre and performance productions, music recordings, book launches, workshops and storytelling sessions.

The gallery will reopen in January 2026 with a refreshed curation featuring paintings, audio-visual installations and other works. The reopening month will include an interactive launch with live performances, and a late-night opening with a DJ and life drawing session.

In April 2026, the gallery will introduce an “Artist Corner” to provide creatives with the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work in one of the gallery’s historic vaults. The space will also host workshops and encourage direct engagement between artists and the public.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Given its singular setting, GEMA Gallery continues to be a brilliant space to exhibit modern art and be used as a performance space for a myriad of different offerings.”

“I am excited to see the new curation and the different ways the vaults will be utilised by various artistic entities to use the space to its full potential.”

More information is available by contacting the Gibraltar Cultural Services development team on 200 41839 or development@culture.gov.gi.

