GEMA Open day to be held next month

An Open Day to launch a new collection of artworks will be held at the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA).

The event on Wednesday, June 9 will run from 11am to 3pm and the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, will give a rededication address at 12 noon. There will be a guided tour at 1.30pm and booking is required.

The new exhibition will see vaults dedicated to Christian Hook, the Kishin Alwani Foundation, and previous winners of the three main annual art competitions: the International Art Exhibition, the Young Art Competition and the Spring Visual Arts Competition.

Around 70 exhibits will be on show encompassing paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, and other visual arts media.

The Government said this is in keeping with their policy of promoting the visual and contemporary arts in Gibraltar and abroad.

“Gibraltar Cultural Services encourages you to visit the gallery on this day,” GCS said.

“You’ll be able to admire the works of many of Gibraltar’s own artists amongst others, in the beautiful setting of the historical Montagu Bastion, whilst enjoying a complimentary cheese and wine reception.”

The gallery is open Monday to Friday 11am to 3pm with extended opening hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 6pm. Entrance is free.