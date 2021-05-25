Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

GEMA Open day to be held next month

By Chronicle Staff
25th May 2021

An Open Day to launch a new collection of artworks will be held at the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA).

The event on Wednesday, June 9 will run from 11am to 3pm and the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, will give a rededication address at 12 noon. There will be a guided tour at 1.30pm and booking is required.

The new exhibition will see vaults dedicated to Christian Hook, the Kishin Alwani Foundation, and previous winners of the three main annual art competitions: the International Art Exhibition, the Young Art Competition and the Spring Visual Arts Competition.

Around 70 exhibits will be on show encompassing paintings, prints, sculptures, photographs, and other visual arts media.

The Government said this is in keeping with their policy of promoting the visual and contemporary arts in Gibraltar and abroad.
“Gibraltar Cultural Services encourages you to visit the gallery on this day,” GCS said.

“You’ll be able to admire the works of many of Gibraltar’s own artists amongst others, in the beautiful setting of the historical Montagu Bastion, whilst enjoying a complimentary cheese and wine reception.”

The gallery is open Monday to Friday 11am to 3pm with extended opening hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 6pm. Entrance is free.

Most Read

Local News

First Southampton flight to Gib reunites family

Tue 25th May, 2021

Local News

Second Covid case confirmed as false positive

Sun 23rd May, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms resident Covid case, first in weeks

Sat 22nd May, 2021

Local News

Parliament clears legislation for Main Street business revamp

Mon 24th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Prizes awarded in Spring Visual Arts Competition

25th May 2021

Features
Is it harder for girls with ADHD to be diagnosed?

25th May 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

25th May 2021

Features
‘Fade to Light’ wins best play at Gib Drama Fest

24th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021