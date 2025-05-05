General Sir Patrick Sanders appointed Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

General Sir Patrick Sanders will take over as the Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) on May 8, succeeding Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Francis Brancato, who has held the position for the past eight years.

The appointment is for an initial period of three years and was approved by His Majesty The King following nomination by the Regimental Council and endorsement by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst.

General Sanders, who served as Chief of the General Staff until June last year, has a long military career and strong personal ties to Gibraltar. He lived and attended school on the Rock during his childhood and later returned as a young officer with the Royal Green Jackets.

Throughout his career, General Sanders worked alongside members of the Regiment, including in Afghanistan, where the current Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel John Pitto, served under his command. During his tenure as Commander Strategic Command, the RG also fell under his operational command.

His experience, leadership and close association with Gibraltar are expected to support the Regiment and strengthen its representation at the highest military levels.