Generous Hearts and Action4Schools fund 99th well in Sierra Leone

Local charity Action4Schools - Sierra Leone recently completed its 99th water well in the African country.

This latest water well has been funded by another local charity, Generous Hearts, and it is the first time two charities in Gibraltar partner to provide a water well in Sierra Leone.

Founder of Generous Hearts, Daphne McGrail-Trico, explained the idea behind this joint project.

“Our mission to extend a helping hand knows no boundaries, with your heartfelt donations we have reached out to Sierra Leone ensuring the creation of this life-changing water well,” she said.

“Together we have proved that compassion and generosity have the power to change lives across the globe.”

“It is wonderful to join forces with Action4Schools charity who have been transforming lives for so many years and in so many different ways be it with their school building projects, water projects, hernia operations projects or other development aid.”

“Our team is dedicated to changing lives and it gives us all great satisfaction to see that we can impact the lives of people who are so far away from Gibraltar but so close to our hearts.”

Jimmy Bruzon, founder of Action4Schools, said that it takes a huge amount of effort to do what the Generous Hearts team do so that they can reach as many needy people as possible, be they in Gibraltar, Spain or Morocco and, now, in Sierra Leone.

“Amazing,” he said.

“The collaboration between our charities has been possible due to the unwavering generosity from the general public and from corporates here in Gibraltar and we are so grateful for the continuous support which enables us to make a difference be it near or far away."

“We want to thank Generous Hearts charity and to thank the generous hearts in Gibraltar.”

“We would like to encourage everyone to support our water projects and encourage individuals to set up monthly standing orders, it is only through regular commitment that we can bring about regular, positive change in schools such as Mo Primary and Secondary schools in Newton, where we have provided our 99th water well kindly funded by Generous Hearts charity.”

Information on how to donate towards the charity’s water well projects can be found on the charity’s website www.action4schools.gi or via WhatsApp on 57631000.

Bank details: Action4schools-Sierra Leone

NatWest

Sort Code 60-60-60

Account 48084352