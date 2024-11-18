GFIA appoints Seth Galia to executive committee

The Gibraltar Funds and Investments Association (GFIA) has appointed legal expert Seth Galia, with extensive experience in corporate, financial services, and regulatory law, to its Executive Committee to bolster Gibraltar's reputation as a leading financial services jurisdiction.

Mr Galia is an accomplished legal professional with extensive expertise in corporate, banking, financial services, and insurance law, brings a wealth of experience to the team as GFIA continues to drive forward Gibraltar’s reputation as a leading financial services jurisdiction, said a statement from GFIA.

Joining TSN in September 2022 as an Associate in the Commercial and Financial Services Department, Mr Galia has swiftly established himself as a key advisor to some of Gibraltar’s major financial institutions, the statement added.

Mr Galia’s practice encompasses corporate transactions, including acquisitions, disposals, and enforcements, catering to the needs of international clients and financial institutions.

His prior role at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, where he collaborated closely with the Conduct of Business and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) teams, has equipped him with an in-depth understanding of Gibraltar’s regulatory landscape, particularly in areas concerning funds and cryptocurrency.

“We are delighted to welcome Seth Galia to the GFIA Executive Committee,” said Jonathan Garcia, Chairman of GFIA.

“Seth's extensive expertise in corporate and financial services law, coupled with his active engagement in Gibraltar's business community, will be invaluable as we continue to promote Gibraltar as a premier jurisdiction for funds and investments.”