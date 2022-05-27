Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFIA hosts gala dinner

By Chronicle Staff
27th May 2022

The Gibraltar Funds and Investment Association (GFIA) hosted their annual gala dinner earlier this month at the Alameda Gardens, after two years of restrictions when they had unfortunately been unable to host such an event.

The annual dinner was attended by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and Albert Isola the minister for financial services. Both Mr Picardo and Mr Isola delivered speeches at the dinner. The Chief Minister spoke about Brexit, fluidity at the border with Spain and the difficulties faced by all as a result of the pandemic.

He congratulated GFIA on its achievements during this time. Mr Isola, a strong supporter of the sector, spoke about the work he and his team continue to do both in Gibraltar and abroad and the great work being done in conjunction with GFIA.

There were also speeches from Jay Gomez Jnr, GFIA Chairperson and Brenda Cuby, Chairperson of Gib Sams, the charity GFIA had selected to support on the night.

The dinner was well attended with 120 people from the Funds and Investment sector being present at the event.
Hour Events part sponsored the design and decoration and provided a stunning backdrop for the Gala Dinner.

There was also evening entertainment from magician Jamie Zammitt; and a cellist and acrobat from Marbella Events.

In addition to the dinner, there was an organised raffle to raise funds for GibSams with over £1,000 being raised on the night.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spain protests to UK over Royal visit in June

Thu 26th May, 2022

Features

Gibraltarian named Top Model UK finalist

Wed 25th May, 2022

Local News

TNG releases video of east side project and insists it will be handled ‘sensitively’

Tue 24th May, 2022

Local News

DPC approves plans for boutique hotel tucked behind Charles V wall

Fri 20th May, 2022

Local News

After Board meeting, GHA managers field community questions

Thu 26th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Plans filed for new Old Town residential project

27th May 2022

Local News
More than two thirds yet to register occupation of property

27th May 2022

Local News
After Board meeting, GHA managers field community questions

26th May 2022

Local News
GSD says A&E ‘at breaking point’

26th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022