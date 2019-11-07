Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFRS complete hazardous materials course

By Chronicle Staff
7th November 2019

Officers from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service recently completed a hazardous materials course at the Fire Service College in Moreton-In-Marsh in Gloucestershire.

Station officers, Jason Mesilio and George Burns, and sub officer, Nicholas Poggio, successfully completed the Hazardous Materials First Responder course.

The aim of this course is to provide decision-making incident commanders with the necessary knowledge, understanding and experience to attend incidents involving hazardous materials.

This course enables them to bring the hazardous materials to a successful conclusion or manage them in a safe and effective manner, until the arrival of a specialist officer who possesses a higher level of knowledge and experience in this field.

The course included both theoretical input and practical sessions out on the incident ground.

Fire and rescue services are responsible for developing policies and procedures, and to provide information, instruction, training and supervision to their personnel about foreseeable hazards and the control measures used to mitigate the risks arising from those hazards.

Minister for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Gilbert Licudi, said: “Developing and investing in our workforce is a critical factor as we ensure our emergency service delivery and the safety of the community we serve.”

Most Read

Local News

Murder conviction quashed, retrial ordered

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GFRS complete hazardous materials course

7th November 2019

Local News
Autism Support donates ear defenders to local schools

7th November 2019

Local News
Mermaids conduct gender awareness training after calls for further support locally

7th November 2019

Local News
Pincher underlines UK’s ‘unshakeable commitment’ to Gibraltar

7th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019