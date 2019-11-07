GFRS complete hazardous materials course

Officers from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service recently completed a hazardous materials course at the Fire Service College in Moreton-In-Marsh in Gloucestershire.

Station officers, Jason Mesilio and George Burns, and sub officer, Nicholas Poggio, successfully completed the Hazardous Materials First Responder course.

The aim of this course is to provide decision-making incident commanders with the necessary knowledge, understanding and experience to attend incidents involving hazardous materials.

This course enables them to bring the hazardous materials to a successful conclusion or manage them in a safe and effective manner, until the arrival of a specialist officer who possesses a higher level of knowledge and experience in this field.

The course included both theoretical input and practical sessions out on the incident ground.

Fire and rescue services are responsible for developing policies and procedures, and to provide information, instruction, training and supervision to their personnel about foreseeable hazards and the control measures used to mitigate the risks arising from those hazards.

Minister for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Gilbert Licudi, said: “Developing and investing in our workforce is a critical factor as we ensure our emergency service delivery and the safety of the community we serve.”