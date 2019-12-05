GFRS officers discuss emergency response in road tunnels on visit to London Fire Brigade

Divisional Officer Matthew Payas Head of Operations and Training and Station Officer Edgar Ramirez Hazardous Materials Advisor from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS), recently visited London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) Head Quarters in Union Street, London.

The primary aim of these meetings was to discuss the emergency response to potential incidents in road tunnels.

“With the foreseeable commissioning of the runway underpass, part of the focus was to exchange ideas on the tactical considerations to be adopted in the unlikely event of an incident in this type of structure,” said a statement from the GFRS.

“Training opportunities were also discussed during the sessions, with exciting potential options identified. The delegation was also shown around some of London road tunnels and taken to visit Palestra, Transport for London’s main monitoring hub for all road and train tunnels in London,” the statement added.

The Chief Fire Officer Anthony Yusifredo thanked London Fire Brigade’s Commissioner Dany Cotton for authorising the visit, Group Manager Matt Herrington and Divisional Officer Matthew Payas for arranging all the logistics thereafter.