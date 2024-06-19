Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFRS tackles fire in flat on Crutchett’s Ramp

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
19th June 2024

A faulty air fryer is believed to have caused a fire in a property on Crutchett’s Ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service initially dispatched two appliances to tackle the fire in a second-floor flat.

One team with breathing apparatus was deployed into the risk area while a third appliance was requested.

Some 12 fire fighters were on the scene and a minor recall was instigated to ensure business continuity.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes, with three people treated on the scene by Gibraltar Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

The residents of the flat have not been able to return to their home.

However, other residents in the building were only unable to enter their homes for a brief time and were later allowed back in.

Most Read

Local News

26-storey development proposed for former Bassadone Motors site

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

RBSI secures court order against convicted bank manager

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

TNG Global awards Eastside Coastal Protection Works contract

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

CM hosts former Spanish President Felipe Gonzalez in Boluda reception

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

Local News

Families of deceased in fatal collision case turn to Privy Council in latest challenge

Wed 19th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD questions appointment of new GPA chairman

19th June 2024

Local News
Families of deceased in fatal collision case turn to Privy Council in latest challenge

19th June 2024

Local News
Jean Rovegno wins annual Short Story Competition 

19th June 2024

Local News
CM hosts former Spanish President Felipe Gonzalez in Boluda reception

18th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024