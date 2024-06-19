GFRS tackles fire in flat on Crutchett’s Ramp

A faulty air fryer is believed to have caused a fire in a property on Crutchett’s Ramp on Wednesday afternoon.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service initially dispatched two appliances to tackle the fire in a second-floor flat.

One team with breathing apparatus was deployed into the risk area while a third appliance was requested.

Some 12 fire fighters were on the scene and a minor recall was instigated to ensure business continuity.

The fire was brought under control in 20 minutes, with three people treated on the scene by Gibraltar Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.

The residents of the flat have not been able to return to their home.

However, other residents in the building were only unable to enter their homes for a brief time and were later allowed back in.