GFRS trial new equipment

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it is conducting test exercises to trial different high-reach firefighting and rescue assets that’s main function is to tackle incidents involving tall and complex buildings.

However, the assets versatility provides Fire Services across the world with an invaluable resource that facilitates emergency response to a variety of incidents.

The trials of the assets from two potential suppliers is to ensure that the GFRS adapt and conduct themselves to expected standards in Gibraltar’s unique environment.

In a statement the GFRS said it was “working closely with the minister responsible for the Fire Service to try to identify the best product to safeguard Gibraltar’s citizens and its visitors, and we believe this is the most effective method of doing that.”