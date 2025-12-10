Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Dec, 2025

GFSB launches Brexit AI Q+A to answer members’ treaty questions

By Chronicle Staff
10th December 2025

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) has launched an AI-powered Brexit Q+A to help its members find information on Gibraltar’s Brexit agreement.

The Brexit AI Q+A, available at brexit.gfsb.gi, functions as an information centre that can answer members’ questions on the agreement using an AI-driven interface.

The decision to publish the resource reflects continued concerns among GFSB members, who have consistently identified Brexit-related issues as their number one business priority.

In recent weeks, the GFSB has compiled a database containing what it describes as a near comprehensive collection of official documents and reliable Gibraltar reporting on the Brexit treaty published since the announcement of the political agreement in June of this year.

The database includes hundreds of pages of Government of Gibraltar press releases, transcripts of interviews and television appearances by ministers and officials, and press articles reporting on interviews and statements by those ministers and officials.

Members can now search this material through an intuitive AI interface, enabling them to ask questions and receive explanatory answers that clearly cite the original source of the information provided, giving users confidence in its accuracy and provenance.

The Brexit AI Q+A is intended to assist GFSB members in navigating the transition to the Brexit agreement and to help them make best use of information currently available in the public domain.

The project was developed by the GFSB board, which first worked on the concept and data gathering before board director James Barton partnered with his company, Barton Solutions, to build the AI interface free of charge for the benefit of members.

The GFSB hopes the resource will also prove useful to the wider Gibraltar public, but cautions that the information and answers provided are for general information purposes only and should not be treated as legal advice or relied upon without verification in the original source material.

