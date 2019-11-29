Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFSB organises ‘Disability, Language and Etiquette’ course for local businesses

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2019

Local businesses will have the opportunity to “thrive and be more inclusive” thanks to a “Disability, Language and Etiquette” training seminar organised by the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses.

The talk will form part of the GFSB’s Breakfast Club will be delivered by the Department for Equality and aims to inform members of the benefits of making their business more accessible to people with disabilities as well as provide good customer care or management for people with disabilities.

The presentation at the Breakfast Club next Thursday, December 5, will be a “taster” of the actual training it delivers, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.
Members of the GFSB (and their staff) will also be invited to attend the full training session which will be organised for a later date.

The full seminar covers areas on disability such as, disability today, environmental and organisational barriers, the different models of disability as well as a section on language and terminology and why it is beneficial for businesses to be as inclusive as possible.

Jason Belilo, Equality Development officer from the Department of Equality, will deliver the presentation to the GFSB members.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “It is very pleasing to see the interest being generated by members of the private sector and seeing them take their own steps to become more accessible businesses.”

“I am very grateful to the GFSB for getting in touch with us in order to deliver our presentation at the Breakfast Club.”

“The presentation shows what it means to be more inclusive as well as the mutual benefits in making businesses more accessible to people with disabilities.”

“The GFSB is committed to helping small businesses in Gibraltar to thrive and to be more inclusive,” Julian Byrne, GFSB Chairperson said.

“We have worked over the last year with a number of charities like GibSams, the Nautilus Project and the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group (GDSG), partnering with them to hold the very first Diversity & Inclusion Seminar on the positive impact of dyslexia in the workplace.”

“Now we are extremely happy to partner with the Ministry of Equality at our next Breakfast Club next week. This event is just one of the many ways we serve our members and help them progress their businesses in today's diverse community.”

GFSB members who attend this presentation, as well as those who are unable to attend, can show their interest to attend the full seminar which will be organised at a later date.

They can e-mail gfsb@gfsb.gi to get in touch with the GFSB Office in order to put their names down.

Most Read

Local News

Average gaming sector salary in Gib rises to £83,441

Thu 28th Nov, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Opinion & Analysis

Great coverage, but a missed opportunity too

Thu 28th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibdock fined £10,000 over health and safety breaches

Thu 28th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib MEP highlights dangers of foreign interference in elections

29th November 2019

Local News
GFSB organises ‘Disability, Language and Etiquette’ course for local businesses

29th November 2019

Local News
Friends of Madeira to mark 80th anniversary of evacuation

29th November 2019

Local News
Four Corners allotment opens

29th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019