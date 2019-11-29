GFSB organises ‘Disability, Language and Etiquette’ course for local businesses

Local businesses will have the opportunity to “thrive and be more inclusive” thanks to a “Disability, Language and Etiquette” training seminar organised by the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses.

The talk will form part of the GFSB’s Breakfast Club will be delivered by the Department for Equality and aims to inform members of the benefits of making their business more accessible to people with disabilities as well as provide good customer care or management for people with disabilities.

The presentation at the Breakfast Club next Thursday, December 5, will be a “taster” of the actual training it delivers, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

Members of the GFSB (and their staff) will also be invited to attend the full training session which will be organised for a later date.

The full seminar covers areas on disability such as, disability today, environmental and organisational barriers, the different models of disability as well as a section on language and terminology and why it is beneficial for businesses to be as inclusive as possible.

Jason Belilo, Equality Development officer from the Department of Equality, will deliver the presentation to the GFSB members.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “It is very pleasing to see the interest being generated by members of the private sector and seeing them take their own steps to become more accessible businesses.”

“I am very grateful to the GFSB for getting in touch with us in order to deliver our presentation at the Breakfast Club.”

“The presentation shows what it means to be more inclusive as well as the mutual benefits in making businesses more accessible to people with disabilities.”

“The GFSB is committed to helping small businesses in Gibraltar to thrive and to be more inclusive,” Julian Byrne, GFSB Chairperson said.

“We have worked over the last year with a number of charities like GibSams, the Nautilus Project and the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group (GDSG), partnering with them to hold the very first Diversity & Inclusion Seminar on the positive impact of dyslexia in the workplace.”

“Now we are extremely happy to partner with the Ministry of Equality at our next Breakfast Club next week. This event is just one of the many ways we serve our members and help them progress their businesses in today's diverse community.”

GFSB members who attend this presentation, as well as those who are unable to attend, can show their interest to attend the full seminar which will be organised at a later date.

They can e-mail gfsb@gfsb.gi to get in touch with the GFSB Office in order to put their names down.