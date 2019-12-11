Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GFSB urges members to participate in disability awareness training

By Chronicle Staff
11th December 2019

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Business has urged its members to participate in the Ministry of Equality’s disability seminar.

A spokesman said that apart from being the right thing to do, equality and inclusion also “makes good business sense”.

This comes after the Ministry of Equality delivered a presentation to members of the business organisation as a way of introducing them to the more in depth training offered by the Ministry.

The Disability Equality and Customer Care training seminar, which has already been offered to the public service and some private sector establishments, has now been made available to the GFSB membership.

The full three-hour seminar will be free of charge.

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “Gibraltar has a collective responsibility to be as socially inclusive as we possibly can.”

“This seminar is a useful customer care learning tool that will help attendees focus on what they can do to make themselves and their businesses more inclusive to people with disabilities rather than focus on the limitations they perceive to have in achieving this.”

“ I am grateful to the GFSB for being proactive and promoting our offer of providing training to its members. In addition to it being the right thing to do, equality and inclusion also makes good business sense.”

For its part a GFSB spokesperson said: "We are extremely happy to partner with the Ministry of Equality to make Gibraltar a more understanding and inclusive community especially amongst our members.”

“As the Minister quite rightly points out apart from being the right thing to do, equality and inclusion also makes good business sense. We would encourage our members to take full advantage of the kind offer and sign up for the training as soon as possible.”

“Together we can make a bigger difference than apart.”

Members are encouraged to e-mail the GFSB at gfsb@gfsb.gi if they, or any of their employees, are interested in attending.

Available dates and times will be announced via the GFSB once numbers of attendees are established.

