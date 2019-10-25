GFSB welcomes Minister for Business

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses has welcomed the Government’s decision to assign a Minister of Business who has a “wealth of experience and knowledge” as a local businessman.

The GFSB flagged how it has been asking to reinstate a Minister of Small Business for some time, and said it was pleased to see that this has happened directly after the election campaign.

“We would also like to thank the GSLP Government for its commitment in both our pre-election debate and indeed in the GSLP manifesto, that they would match the Main Street Business Improvement District investment pound for pound with the local business community.”

Additionally, the GFSB Board said it looked forward to working with Vijay Daryanani.