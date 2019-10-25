Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFSB welcomes Minister for Business

By Chronicle Staff
25th October 2019

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses has welcomed the Government’s decision to assign a Minister of Business who has a “wealth of experience and knowledge” as a local businessman.

The GFSB flagged how it has been asking to reinstate a Minister of Small Business for some time, and said it was pleased to see that this has happened directly after the election campaign.

“We would also like to thank the GSLP Government for its commitment in both our pre-election debate and indeed in the GSLP manifesto, that they would match the Main Street Business Improvement District investment pound for pound with the local business community.”

Additionally, the GFSB Board said it looked forward to working with Vijay Daryanani.

Most Read

Local News

RGP confirm major anti-money laundering operation in Gibraltar

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Local News

Promotions in the Royal Gibraltar Police

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Features

After 47 years in Gibraltar, Babu finally casts his first vote

Wed 23rd Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Alameda announces ‘mid-term’ open day

25th October 2019

Local News
Chamber supports civil service reform

25th October 2019

Local News
GSD reacts to power outage

25th October 2019

Local News
Govt says it is committed to union consultation on civil service reform

25th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019