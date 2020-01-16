Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFSC announces new ‘Decision Making Committee’

By Chronicle Staff
16th January 2020

The new Financial Services Act came into effect yesterday along with the creation of the Decision Making Committee.

This is being described as a “key component” of the Act which will place Gibraltar in line with its UK peers in the decision-making side of its regulatory regime.

The Decision Making Committee is an independent statutory committee of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission that will make contested and regulatory decisions as provided for in section 24 of the Act.

It is comprised of Sir Peter Caruana, Neil Costa, Nigel Feetham, Joseph Caruana, Edgar Lavarello and Emma Perez, all of whom were chosen for their past experience and expertise.

“The DMC is a key component of the new Financial Services Act and I am sure its members will provide high-quality regulatory decision making,” Minister for Financial Services, Albert Isola, said.

“The DMC is an important commitment by Gibraltar to international standard regulation separating the roles of investigation and prosecution from the final decision making strengthening the regulatory regime for financial services.”

GFSC chief executive, Kerry Blight, added: “The GFSC welcomes the individuals and I congratulate them on their appointment to the independent DMC.”

“The DMC will strengthen our overall decision-making in our regulatory regime and also aligns us with our UK peers.”

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Father and son agree to extradition in people-trafficking investigation

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Action for Housing highlights ‘shameful’ eviction case

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite reflects on significant challenges ahead

16th January 2020

Local News
Dakka Marrakchia meets Joyful Riot

16th January 2020

Local News
Hassan Nahon urges CM to take criticism ‘maturely’

16th January 2020

Local News
Azopardi seeks to renew mandate in leadership contest

16th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020