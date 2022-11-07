Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GFSC campaign focuses on protecting senior citizens from scams

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
7th November 2022

The GFSC is raising awareness of financial scams as part of World Investor Week this week, and for the first time will be hosting talks for senior citizens. This week, the team will be hosting events in the elderly residential estates Charles Bruzon House, Seamaster Lodge and Albert Risso House in a bid to educate...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Police appeal for help after cruise passenger goes missing

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

The military elephant in the room

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Local News

Britain agrees to sovereignty talks with Mauritius over Chagos Islands

Thu 3rd Nov, 2022

Sports

Futsal produces the dramas as two top four faced defeat

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Local News

Three police forces team up for Project Servator on Main Street

Fri 4th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
UK must keep focus on treaty negotiation – Sir Bob Neill

7th November 2022

Features
20 years on: Gibraltar’s historic vote for self-determination

7th November 2022

Features
International author Ele Fountain in Gibraltar for Literature Week

7th November 2022

Local News
Young writer launches ‘Into Dark Shadows’ novella

7th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022