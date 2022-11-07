GFSC campaign focuses on protecting senior citizens from scams
The GFSC is raising awareness of financial scams as part of World Investor Week this week, and for the first time will be hosting talks for senior citizens. This week, the team will be hosting events in the elderly residential estates Charles Bruzon House, Seamaster Lodge and Albert Risso House in a bid to educate...
