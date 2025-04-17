Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Apr, 2025

GHA advises measles jab uptake after global outbreak

Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

By Gabriella Peralta
17th April 2025

The GHA is encouraging those unvaccinated against measles to take up the jab following a global outbreak which has affected countries including the UK, Spain and Morocco.

Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter told the Chronicle that, due to travel links with the affected countries, anyone who has not previously received a measles-containing vaccine should contact the Primary Care Centre to arrange vaccination.

Dr Carter, who chairs the GHA’s immunisation committee, said local records show that between 70% to 100% of the population is vaccinated against measles.

She called this a good level of immunisation locally but, even so, the GHA has been on enhanced surveillance due to the strong travel links with the UK, Spain, and Morocco.

“Measles can result in a severe illness but is preventable through vaccination,” Dr Carter said.

“I would strongly advise anyone, whatever your age, if you have not had a measles-containing vaccine, to contact the PCC where the GHA can offer you a Measles Mumps Rubella [MMR] vaccine.”

“However, if you are confident that you have had measles previously, this means you don’t need the vaccine.”

Measles is highly contagious and, on average, each infected person infects 12 to 18 other people who are not immune.

Dr Carter described how the outbreak began two years ago in Birmingham due to declining rates of the MMR vaccine uptake.

Since then, there have been outbreaks globally and two deaths from measles in Texas.

Over the years there has been some reluctance to take up the vaccine after the now-disgraced British doctor, Andrew Wakefield, falsely claimed that the MMR vaccine caused autism in children in a research paper in 1998.

“Unfortunately, once a myth is out there it’s hard to take it back,” Dr Carter said.

In 2008, there was a measles outbreak in Gibraltar with 276 diagnosed cases.

Dr Carter said that this could have boosted natural immunity locally, but that people should take up the jab to avoid serious illness.

She added there has been a trend of parents waiting longer to vaccinate their children, however, most local children are vaccinated by school age.

GHA records show that no one has been diagnosed with measles recently.

The GHA has also improved its measles testing capabilities since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Measles testing involves saliva swabs, similar to a Covid test, and can now return results within hours.

Dr Carter said that, previously, tests would need to be sent to a UK laboratory and results would take a week.

GHA Director General Kevin McGee said: “We are publicly encouraging the population to take a single dose of the measles vaccine as a precautionary measure if they have not had it before.”

“The Primary Care Centre is ready to manage demand and administer the vaccine.”

Dr Carter underscored the importance of taking up a vaccine to immunity.

“If you’re not sure if you’ve already had the vaccine, you can always come in and take it up,” Dr Carter said.

“There is no harm in having another.”

Further information is available on the GHA Public Health website: https://www.gha.gi/public-health/childrens-health/childhood-conditions/measles/

