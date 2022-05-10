GHA ambulance drivers pass emergency response test
The GHA’s Ambulance Service recently held an Emergency Response Driving test for their three new Ambulance Care Assistant members of staff.
Francis Vallejo, Joely Borda and Naomi Martinez successfully completed and passed their Emergency Response Driving test.
Stuart Ryan, Chief Ambulance Officer (Ag), congratulated the trio on their achievement and thanked driving instructors Paul Watson and Charlie Noguera for their efforts in making this possible.