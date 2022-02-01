GHA appoints six new charge nurses

The Gibraltar Health Authority has appointed six new Charge Nurses (Registered Nurse) after a successful recruitment process.

The six new charge Nurses will take up the clinical managerial responsibilities of overseeing patient care which involves further developing the direct delivery of quality assured patient services, staff management and the day to day operational management of their respective clinical departments, within the wide range of the clinical services that the Gibraltar Health Authority provides.

This includes the Mental Health Services, Day Surgery, Night Services, the Accident & Emergency department and Medical Rehabilitation services.

“This is an important step in the continued hard work and enhancement of current service provision,” Director of Nursing and the GHA’s Ambulance Services Sandie Gracia said.

“This will be greatly beneficial to nurse led clinical services that will also prove beneficial towards ensuring that our service users and their relative’s experiences of care delivery are positive and responsive to their current and future needs.”

“It will also greatly assist in further maintaining, developing and improving standards of nursing care and patient/ carer access to information within the GHA. It defines the importance of the nursing workforce to further drive forward the core values of health care delivery; autonomy, accountability, non-maleficence, social justice and integrity.”

The newly appointed Charge Nurses will assist in the provision of an accessible and authoritative presence in the clinical areas, which patients, family members and staff can turn to for clinical leadership, advice and support.

Katherine Potter (Mental Health Services), Encarni Rodriguez (Day Surgery), Fernando Lara and Luis Balmaseda (Night Services), Stephanie Stevens (Accident & Emergency Dept.), and Daniella Bright (Medical Rehabilitation Services) will be joining their Clinical Teams.

“The promotion of six GHA Staff to the post of Charge Nurses from the internal cohort will no doubt be of the greatest benefit to our patients and staff,” the Minister for Health, Care and Justice, Samantha Sacramento said.

“This important and welcome addition comes at a pivotal and very important time for our Health Care Services, which reinforces the commitment and drive of H.M Government of Gibraltar to ensure further clinical and organisational development which will be beneficial for our community.”

The Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, added that he was delighted to welcome and wished these new charge nurses every success in helping up deliver the GHA’s transformational services.

“We are fortunate within the GHA to have so many excellent staff working tirelessly to meet the needs of our community and I know these appointments will strengthen our objective which is to provide high quality services to all residents of Gibraltar,” he said.