Tue 24th May, 2022

GHA Board to host public meeting

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2022

The new GHA Board will host a public session which will include a presentation on the GHA’s Reset, Restart and Recover strategy.

The public session will take place on Thursday, May 26, at 2.30pm in the Wessex Lounge at Gibraltar International Airport.

The Chair of the Board, Professor Ian Cumming, and Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, will deliver a presentation, after which there will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask appropriate questions.

Additionally, following the recent GHA announcement regarding the managed equipment service for Radiology and new Cardiac Catheterisation Suite, Dr Roger Moore, GHA Consultant Cardiologist, will be giving a presentation on the new Cath Lab and benefits for the people of Gibraltar.

“A core part of the Reset, Restart, Recover strategy is to listen to our patients so that we can understand their concerns and priorities, and work alongside them to deliver the best possible service to Gibraltar,” the GHA Chairman, Prof Ian Cumming, said.

“I am looking forward to engaging directly with our patients in this forum and having a frank and open conversation about the direction of the GHA moving forward.”

