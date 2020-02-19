Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Feb, 2020

GHA bullying case comes before Supreme Court

By Brian Reyes
19th February 2020

The Supreme Court is considering a legal bid by the Medical Director of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Dr Daniel Cassaglia, to quash an earlier decision by the Employment Tribunal in a bullying case against the GHA. Dr Cassaglia is seeking permission for a judicial review of an Employment Tribunal ruling against the GHA in a...

