Thu 14th Oct, 2021

GHA celebrates Allied Health Professional Day

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2021

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s Allied Health Professionals on Thursday celebrated AHP Day.
AHPs are a group of professions who are allied to health, these include diagnostic and therapeutic radiographers, dietitians, chiropodists and podiatrists, occupational therapists, operating department practitioners, orthoptists, osteopaths, paramedics, physiotherapists, prosthetists and orthotists, art therapists, drama therapists, music therapists, and speech and language therapists.
“AHP Day allows us to celebrate who we are as allied health professionals, recognising the diversity of our workforce,” Michelle Brown, GHA Head Orthoptist said.
“It gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of the highly specialised skills required to work as an AHP, directly impacting on patient care. We hope to inspire a future workforce by highlighting what we do.”
AHPs at the GHA work within specialised units and alongside their medical and nursing colleagues on wards and in departments to provide quality patient care as well as working in the community and with partner agencies.
AHPs are autonomous practitioners, diagnosing and treating patients within their specialty areas and contributing to the quality of care that the GHA provides.
“The GHA is made up of an incredible team of people in a wide range of roles, all of whom have a direct impact on the service we provide to the community,” the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said.
“The AHPs are an integral part of the GHA and their work is very important.”

