Tue 12th Dec, 2023

GHA confirms death from Legionnaire’s disease

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Chronicle Staff
12th December 2023

The GHA has confirmed that a patient who was receiving treatment for Legionnaire’s disease has died.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, continues to investigate the potential source of infection for the four cases identified since September and will provide any updates as soon as possible.

No other cases have been reported since.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “It is with great sadness that the GHA can confirm that a patient has passed away from Legionnaire’s disease.”

“Our sincerest condolences to their family and friends.”

Investigations by the Environmental Agency to identify the source of infection “continue actively”, under the working hypothesis that all four known cases share a common source of infection.

Sampling is ongoing but results are not expected before December 18 due to the time required to culture the bacteria, No.6 Convent Place said earlier this week.

Mitigation measures, including enhanced surveillance by the GHA, remain in place.

Members of the public are reminded to run any taps that have not been opened for seven days or more for two minutes, and to use windscreen wash in vehicles.

Further information is available on the GHA Public Health website: https://www.gha.gi/public-health/legionnaires-disease/

Symptoms include worsening shortness of breath.

Anyone concerned about their health should contact 111 for a clinical assessment.

