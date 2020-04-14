Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA considers extending random sampling

STOCK IMAGE. Pic: Pixabay

By Cristina Cavilla
14th April 2020

The Gibraltar Health Authority is considering extending the Covid-19 random sampling exercise in the hope that the data will provide a  deeper snapshot of how the virus is spreading in the community.

This follows the conclusion of the initial sample of 400 which was conducted alongside the sampling of individuals displaying symptoms of the virus.

The ensuing data has been analysed to assess how widespread the virus is in people who have symptoms as well as those who do not.

Of the 400 random swabs taken just ten were positive. Extrapolated to the community as a whole, that would indicate up to 800 people infected, or, or 2.5% of the population.

Speaking at the 4pm press briefing Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “No final decisions have been made in respect additional samples to be taken but one of the things that we are considering is extending that random sampling either in batches of additional 400s or halves - 200s.” 

This, he said, will provide a “snapshot” of where the virus is in the community. 

“But we’re assessing the value of that as we go forward,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

Three cruise ships bound for Marseilles refuel in Gibraltar

Mon 13th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Morrisons frontline staff in Gibraltar to receive £1,000 bonus

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Lockdown for over 70s extended for another 30 days, wider measures ‘very likely’ to follow suit

14th April 2020

Local News
Three cruise ships bound for Marseilles refuel in Gibraltar

13th April 2020

Local News
Random sampling results point to potential spread of virus in community

10th April 2020

Local News
Eight Canadians allowed off cruise ship Viking Sun to connect with BA flight

10th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020