GHA considers extending random sampling

The Gibraltar Health Authority is considering extending the Covid-19 random sampling exercise in the hope that the data will provide a deeper snapshot of how the virus is spreading in the community.



This follows the conclusion of the initial sample of 400 which was conducted alongside the sampling of individuals displaying symptoms of the virus.



The ensuing data has been analysed to assess how widespread the virus is in people who have symptoms as well as those who do not.

Of the 400 random swabs taken just ten were positive. Extrapolated to the community as a whole, that would indicate up to 800 people infected, or, or 2.5% of the population.



Speaking at the 4pm press briefing Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “No final decisions have been made in respect additional samples to be taken but one of the things that we are considering is extending that random sampling either in batches of additional 400s or halves - 200s.”

This, he said, will provide a “snapshot” of where the virus is in the community.

“But we’re assessing the value of that as we go forward,” he added.