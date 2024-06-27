Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Local News

GHA developing workforce strategy, Arias-Vasquez says

Photo by Johnny Bugeja,

By Gabriella Peralta
27th June 2024

The GHA has drafted a “people strategy” in a bid to address current challenges within its workforce and plan for future needs, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has said. In response to Parliamentary questions, Mrs Arias-Vasquez confirmed the GHA is developing the strategy which is focused on projecting workforce needs over the next five...

