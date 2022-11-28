Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Eyleen Gomez
28th November 2022

The GHA has responded to comments on social media stated it “is saddened to learn of some of the negative statements” made about a doctor within the Primary Care Centre.

This doctor was singled out by name for criticism on a forum where they cannot respond to defend their reputations for Data Protection reasons, the GHA statement said.

The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan also stated that he was both sad and disappointed to read such offensive remarks on social media.

“As all of our GP’s do a fantastic job and work under immense pressure,” he said.

“They are all extremely hard working and do not deserve to be subjected to this abuse on social media or anywhere else.”

“We have recently introduced a new pathway for patients which has delivered many more GP appointments so local people in need of medical assistance can have easy access to a service.”

“We are continuously looking at ways to improve how we respond to local demands and welcome comments/feedback. Some of the comments I have read recently on social media are offensive and unacceptable.”

“Any concerns about the attitude of any member of staff should be reported to our PALS department or an official complaint should be raised.”

The information on how to access these departments are available on the GHA website.

“We have a zero tolerance policy to protect our staff from such abuse and as Director General I will do everything in my power to implement this policy when appropriate,” he said.

“We will not tolerate our professionals being vilified online, where they cannot respond, and have their professional reputations hang out to dry in the Kangaroo Court of social media.”

“We will support our professionals with legal action if necessary to assist them to address these unfair postings and we will be engaging with the administrators of the more popular sites to ensure that such assaults on our professionals reputations are taking down immediately.”

“Complaints should be put through our established professional complaints procedures,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Mired in Brexit uncertainty

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Brexit

After Madrid meeting, positive messaging laced with politics in treaty ‘endgame’

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Four men admit possession of £13m of cannabis resin, but deny importation

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GBC launches open house tours

28th November 2022

Local News
GSA annual gala dinner

28th November 2022

Local News
Sustainability Resources Collection at the John Mackintosh Hall Library

28th November 2022

Local News
Going for Gold

28th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022