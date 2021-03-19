GHA earmarks Covid-19 vaccines for students returning from UK
The Gibraltar Health Authority has earmarked doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to ensure students returning from the UK are able to be jabbed on arrival. Samantha Sacramento, the Minister for Health, told Parliament this was part of the GHA's forward planning as the Rock comes to the end of its vaccination programme, with most...
