GHA introduces waiting list initiative for dental services

The GHA has announced a waiting list initiative for dental services to tackle long delays and has engaged an extra dental officer and orthodontist.

The initiative will see dental services prioritise emergency and urgent care pathways, and is the first step in addressing the recommendations of an external review.

As part of the recommendations the GHA will be strengthening adherence to the eligibility criteria, and will also review the service and leadership structures.

The GHA said a project team was established led by the Deputy Medical Director to oversee the implementation of the recommended action points from the external review.

“This will allow the Community Dental Service to become more effective and efficient, focusing on the dental needs of children, special needs patients and the vulnerable in the local community,” the GHA said.

While the GHA is implementing these longer-term actions the Government have agreed to support a waiting list initiative to help address the backlog of check-ups for children.

This backlog was further compounded during the pandemic and by those who need to be prioritised for orthodontic treatment for clinical reasons.

“The aim of the initiative will be to address those children waiting to be assessed for standard review and care within the next five months,” the GHA said.

“Please check your child’s card is valid and up to date.”

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, added he delighted with this initiative, and stressed that the lists will be prioritised and managed in accordance with clinical need.