Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Aug, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA introduces waiting list initiative for dental services

By Chronicle Staff
22nd August 2023

The GHA has announced a waiting list initiative for dental services to tackle long delays and has engaged an extra dental officer and orthodontist.

The initiative will see dental services prioritise emergency and urgent care pathways, and is the first step in addressing the recommendations of an external review.

As part of the recommendations the GHA will be strengthening adherence to the eligibility criteria, and will also review the service and leadership structures.

The GHA said a project team was established led by the Deputy Medical Director to oversee the implementation of the recommended action points from the external review.

“This will allow the Community Dental Service to become more effective and efficient, focusing on the dental needs of children, special needs patients and the vulnerable in the local community,” the GHA said.

While the GHA is implementing these longer-term actions the Government have agreed to support a waiting list initiative to help address the backlog of check-ups for children.

This backlog was further compounded during the pandemic and by those who need to be prioritised for orthodontic treatment for clinical reasons.

“The aim of the initiative will be to address those children waiting to be assessed for standard review and care within the next five months,” the GHA said.

“Please check your child’s card is valid and up to date.”

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, added he delighted with this initiative, and stressed that the lists will be prioritised and managed in accordance with clinical need.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

Over £40m earmarked for military infrastructure as UK Minister visits Gib

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after ‘unacceptable’ incident in Bay of Gibraltar

Tue 15th Aug, 2023

Local News

After 46 years, rare great spotted woodpecker found

Wed 16th Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
As Spanish fisherman returns Govt dismisses Algeciras Mayor's comments

22nd August 2023

Local News
MAG donates muscial instruments to PossAbilities

22nd August 2023

Local News
Bluefin tuna season closes

22nd August 2023

Local News
Sort out cockroach and rat problem, GSD says

22nd August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023