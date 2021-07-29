GHA launches Gibraltar National Mental Health Strategy
A five-year National Mental Health Strategy aimed at improving the community’s mental health and well-being was officially launched by the GHA on Thursday. Some elements of the strategy are already in place. Since the mental health hotline, 111, was launched on Monday, for example, 10 calls have been received and dealt with within the community...
