Thu 29th Jul, 2021

Local News

GHA launches Gibraltar National Mental Health Strategy

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
29th July 2021

A five-year National Mental Health Strategy aimed at improving the community’s mental health and well-being was officially launched by the GHA on Thursday. Some elements of the strategy are already in place. Since the mental health hotline, 111, was launched on Monday, for example, 10 calls have been received and dealt with within the community...

