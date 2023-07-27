Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA launches life-saving initiative with new user-friendly defibrillators

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
27th July 2023

Residents and visitors on the Rock will have easier access to lifesaving equipment thanks to a donation from the Hope Charity Trust of 20 new defibrillators. The new equipment is not only lifesaving but “incredibly user-friendly” said the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) Director General Professor Patrick Geoghegan. North Atlantic Trust Company Limited, as Trustee of...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Young man dies and another critical after collision on Line Wall Road

Sat 22nd Jul, 2023

Local News

‘No place to hide’ as Globix liquidators contact lawyers in Madrid and Moscow in search for crypto assets

Tue 25th Jul, 2023

Local News

Gibraltarian freediver achieves gold medal glory in Corsica

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

Two major developments up before DPC

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

Fraudsters targeting Gibraltar steal £26.6m in seven months

Fri 21st Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltarian freediver achieves gold medal glory in Corsica

27th July 2023

Local News
New GHA contract means MRI scans now available on Rock

27th July 2023

Local News
New operating theatre at St Bernard’s aims to eliminate cancellations and reduce waiting lists

27th July 2023

Local News
Two major developments up before DPC

27th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023