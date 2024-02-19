GHA offers MMR jabs after measles cases rise in UK

The Gibraltar Health Authority is offering vaccines for people who have not been jabbed for measles following concerns about a rise in the number of cases in the UK and Europe.

In the UK, cases have been found in London, the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, and the East Midlands, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Health officials said hundreds of thousands of children in England are unvaccinated against the disease and “remain at risk of serious complications or life-long disability”.

There have been an additional 56 cases in the last week, according to UKHSA data, bringing the total number since October last year to 521, with five cases also confirmed in Scotland.

Last year there was a “significant increase” in the number of measles cases in Europe too, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC) in a briefing note three days ago.

Over 30,000 cases were reported by 40 of the 53 countries in the World Health Organisation’s European region, including 21,000 that required hospital care.

“The rise of cases escalated towards the end of 2023 and continues into 2024,” the ECDPC said.

“Measles has affected all age groups with significant differences in age distribution between countries.”

In Gibraltar, the GHA will be offering the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to anyone who has either not had measles, or who has not had two doses of a vaccine for measles.

“The MMR vaccine is a very safe vaccine which has been used for a number of years,” Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter said.

“Unfortunately, due to the misinformation that was spread in the late 1990s, a number of the population is still unvaccinated.”

“It has been proven beyond doubt that there are no links between the MMR vaccine and autism, so Public Health Gibraltar are encouraging parents to have their children vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella.”

“We are also encouraging adults who have not had this vaccine to be vaccinated.”

“As with all other vaccines, it is the best way to protect yourself and those around you.”

Measles is an airborne viral infection which is be spread by coughs, sneezes and breathing. Initial symptoms are high fever, coughing, red watery eyes and a runny nose.

After two or three days, small white spots may appear in the mouth and, 3-5 days after initial symptoms, a rash breaks out, starting on the face and hairline, which then spreads to the neck, upper body and arms and finishing at the legs and feet.

“Measles can be a very serious condition leading to lifelong medical complications and in extreme cases even death,” the GHA said.

Those who have not had two doses of the measles vaccines can request these at the Primary Care Centre by calling 200 66966.

Children can have the jabs administered at the Children’s Health Centre by calling 200 72266 or arranging with the health visitors.

Anyone who suspects they have measles should call 111 or the Primary Care Centre on 200 72266.

“Please do not go to A&E for measles-related matters without calling 111 first,” the GHA said.

“Please do not make any GP appointments if you have signs and symptoms of measles without informing the PCC staff first.”

For medical enquiries, call 111.

For medical emergencies, call 190.