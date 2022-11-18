GHA reports rise in flu and Covid-19 cases

The Gibraltar Health Authority on Friday reported an increase in the number of flu and COVID-19 related cases, with a number of people having been hospitalised as a result.

Globally there is also a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and influenza A in children.

The GHA is offering a walk-in vaccination clinic at the primary health centre this week between 1pm and 8pm and Saturday and Sunday between 8am-2pm for people who suffer from chronic health conditions such as Diabetes, lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, morbid obesity and other health problems that can get worse if they contract the flu.

Even healthy people with well-managed conditions may not be able to fight off infection.

“We are inviting you to attend our walk-in clinic or book an appointment via our telephone enquiries line 20052441,” the GHA said.

“We are also inviting 12-17-year-old children to walk in with their parents and receive the COVID-19 or influenza vaccine. Parental Consent is required.”

The walk-in clinic is between 13:00 hours to 16:30 hours.

Influenza can affect anyone. Young people are not immune to the virus and are also exposed to the serious effects that the flu can produce.

“The flu vaccine can help protect you as well as those you have regular contact with such as parent, carers, grandparents and others,” the GHA said.

“If you have any concerns, please seek advice from your GP.”

People who prefer a booked appointment and do not want to walk in can call 20052441.