Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA reviews contingencies but urges calm following China virus outbreak

By Gabriella Peralta
27th January 2020

The GHA held a meeting last week to review contingencies in the event of any cases of coronavirus being detected in Gibraltar, even as its Director of Public Health advised the public to remain calm because the risk of infection was low. As concern mounted worldwide about the outbreak in China, Dr Sohail Bhatti told...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

‘Island Mode’ leaves Gibraltar prone to power cuts

Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

GHA Medical Director files for judicial review of bullying case decision

Fri 24th Jan, 2020

Local News

Parliament clashes over housing ‘glut’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Local businesses will pay 12% Brexit levy, GFSC announces

Wed 22nd Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
MRC win Sacarello CC

27th January 2020

Sports
Gibraltar well represented in Seville

27th January 2020

Local News
GFSC chief executive promises business-friendly approach, but no soft touch

27th January 2020

Local News
Govt files DPC application for beautification of Governor's Parade

27th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020