GHA says most services operating normally despite impact of global IT outage

The Gibraltar Health Authority’s computer system for GPs was affected by a major global IT outage that has knocked businesses and institutions around the world offline.

The outage is believed to have been caused by a faulty update to widely used cybersecurity software.

In the UK, Sky News went off air, while Britain’s biggest train company warned passengers to expect disruption because of “widespread IT issues”, as did many major airlines and airports.

Major infrastructure including airlines, train companies, banks and media outlets ground to a halt after their computer systems were knocked offline or leaving devices showing the so-called “Blue Screen of Death” (BSOD).

Across England, GP surgeries have reported being unable to book appointments or access patient records as their Electronic Management Information System [EMIS] went down. EMIS is the most widely used clinical system for primary care in the UK.

The GHA’s own EMIS also went down this morning, with the authority alerting patients early on Friday that systems at the Primary Care Centre and Accident & Emergency were affected.

“No other GHA systems have been impacted, and all other GHA services are operating normally,” a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said.

The GHA’s IT team is working to resolve the issue and put in measures to manage the situation, with staff at the PCC and A&E providing support and guidance to patients.

The impact on the GHA’s EMIS also affected pharmacies and their ability to dispense prescribed medication.

Microsoft has confirmed it was aware of and fixing issues with its cloud platform, Azure, but many cybersecurity experts have reported the potential source of the issue as global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, which provides cyber attack monitoring and protection to many major businesses.

Experts have said a flawed update to CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor software could be the source of the problem.

CrowdStrike has not issued a statement on the issue, but calls to the company’s technical support phoneline were met with a recorded message which said it was “aware of reports of crashes on Windows … relating to the Falcon sensor.”

CrowdStrike has advised affected customers to log on to their customer service portal for assistance.

Overnight, Microsoft confirmed it was investigating an issue with its services and apps, with the tech giant’s service health website warning of “service degradation” that meant users may not be able to access many of the company’s most popular services, used by millions of businesses and people around the world.

Cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt also reported seeing issues at CrowdStrike, with Australian telecoms firm Telstra posting to X, formerly Twitter, that the worldwide outage was “because of a global issue affecting both Microsoft and CrowdStrike”.

The Gibraltar Government told the Chronicle it does not use CrowdStrike services for its cybersecurity measures, including at the Gibraltar International Airport and the Royal Gibraltar Police.

At midday, there were no reports of either the Gibraltar airport or RGP systems being impacted.

Around the world, banks, supermarkets and other major institutions reported computer issues disrupting services, while many businesses have been left unable to take digital payments.

Some local business also appear to have been affected by the outage.

There were reports of huge queues at Spanish airports too, including Malaga, as check-in systems were affected by the outage.

