Fri 14th Oct, 2022

GHA set to mark Allied Health Professionals Day

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2022

The GHA is marking Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) Day today with events taking place across the health care provider to celebrate the great work that AHPs do.

Information will be shared with members of the community who want learn more about Allied Health professions.

AHP’s include Art Therapists, Drama Therapists, Music Therapists, Podiatrists, Dietitians, Occupational Therapists, Operating Department Practitioners, Orthoptists, Osteopaths, Paramedics, Physiotherapists, Prosthetists and Orthotists, Radiographers, and Speech and Language Therapists.

This awareness day gives an opportunity to highlight to others the impact AHPs make to the delivery of high-quality care.

The GHA want to highlight that the AHP’s collaborations within services and local organisations enable improved awareness of the role of the allied health professions. Highlighting their impact on the quality of patient care and community health. Aiming for increased integrated working within the GHA as well as with other outside services and organisations.

“The key messages for AHP Day are, celebrating who we are as allied health professionals, the people we work with and the impact we can make every day,” said a statement from the GHA.

“Appreciating the skills and impact we have on care and support in our local communities which is so important.”

“Inspiring our future workforce and ensuring we can continue to grow an AHP workforce fit for the future is everyone's responsibility.”

“Connecting so that AHPs are included in workforce transformation and pathway redesign,” it added.

Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, added that the allied health departments are central to the GHA’s work.

“So it is extremely important to highlight and promote the exceptional work that they carry out not just day to day, but every single day,” he said.

