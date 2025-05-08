GHA to expand skin cancer screenings following high demand

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) has announced plans to expand its Skin Cancer Screening Programme after all available appointments were fully booked on the first working day.

This year, the GHA introduced an appointment-based system to improve patient flow and resource use, replacing the previous walk-in model. A total of 370 appointments were offered, which were quickly taken up following the opening of bookings ahead of Sun Awareness Day on May 10.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “We were truly overwhelmed by the level of interest. Unfortunately, this has meant that some individuals have been unable to get through and secure an appointment, for which we sincerely apologise.”

In response, the GHA will coordinate with its Dermatology team to arrange smaller-scale follow-up clinics for those who missed out. The authority is also considering the possibility of holding an additional screening clinic later, subject to staff availability and resources.

The GHA has reaffirmed its commitment to raising skin cancer awareness and ensuring timely screening and care for those at risk. It has advised anyone with concerns about a skin lesion or suspicious mole to contact the Primary Care Appointment line on 200 52441 to arrange a GP appointment for further assessment.