GHA to host cancer conference later this month

The GHA will be hosting a cancer conference at the Sunborn Hotel on Thursday, October 26, between 7pm to 9pm.

The conference aims to showcase the diverse efforts and accomplishments of the GHA clinical team in both the Palliative Care and Cancer Departments as well as strengthening and fostering relationships with key local charitable organisations with the aim of enhancing patient care.

The GHA has invited Dr Giuseppe Banna as its guest speaker. Dr Banna is a Consultant Medical Oncologist for Lung and Urology tumours and Molecular Lead at the Department of Oncology of Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust. He will deliver a presentation on ‘The Evolution of Cancer Treatment: From Past to Present and Beyond’.

There will also be a number of other presentations by clinical professionals on a wide variety of cancer related topics.

Members of the public wishing to attend are required to register by emailing: events@gha.gi