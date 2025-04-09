GHA urges members of the public to update mobile numbers

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) is encouraging members of the public to ensure their contact details, particularly mobile phone numbers, are up to date on their eGov profile or with the GHA Primary Care Centre (PCC) Registration Department.

This forms part of the GHA’s ongoing organisational strategies for patient recall and appointment allocations.

The GHA has identified that many patients may not have current mobile numbers recorded, which could affect communication, particularly given the GHA’s reliance on SMS messaging for patient contact.

Service users are encouraged to update their contact details using the following methods:

1. Change of Particulars Form via eGov: Patients can submit a ‘Change of Particulars’ form through the eGov platform. The form will be processed manually by the GHA Registration Department upon notification.

2. Directly with PCC Registration Department: Patients can also update their mobile numbers by completing a form in person at the PCC Registration Department or by emailing registration@gha.gi.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee said: “Everyone should ensure that their contact details on the eGov platform are correct, as it is essential that we have this information in order to be able to communicate with patients, to allocate appointments and any other GHA business.”