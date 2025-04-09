Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GHA urges members of the public to update mobile numbers

Photo by PA.

By Chronicle Staff
9th April 2025

The Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) is encouraging members of the public to ensure their contact details, particularly mobile phone numbers, are up to date on their eGov profile or with the GHA Primary Care Centre (PCC) Registration Department.

This forms part of the GHA’s ongoing organisational strategies for patient recall and appointment allocations.

The GHA has identified that many patients may not have current mobile numbers recorded, which could affect communication, particularly given the GHA’s reliance on SMS messaging for patient contact.

Service users are encouraged to update their contact details using the following methods:
1. Change of Particulars Form via eGov: Patients can submit a ‘Change of Particulars’ form through the eGov platform. The form will be processed manually by the GHA Registration Department upon notification.
2. Directly with PCC Registration Department: Patients can also update their mobile numbers by completing a form in person at the PCC Registration Department or by emailing registration@gha.gi.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee said: “Everyone should ensure that their contact details on the eGov platform are correct, as it is essential that we have this information in order to be able to communicate with patients, to allocate appointments and any other GHA business.”

Most Read

Blackout caused by cable damage during battery installation at North Mole

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Man dies following road traffic collision on Winston Churchill Avenue

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Features

Meteorologist Stephanie Ball marks decade as Gibraltar’s trusted weather expert

Sun 6th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Feetham promotes Gibraltar at the Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit

9th April 2025

Local News
GHA hosts Evelina London Children’s Hospital neurodevelopmental team

9th April 2025

Local News
European Trauma Course to be delivered in Gibraltar

9th April 2025

Local News
Severe weather warning issued for heavy seas

9th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025