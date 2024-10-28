Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GHA urges public to recognise FAST stroke signs on World Stroke Day

By Chronicle Staff
28th October 2024

The Gibraltar Health Authority [GHA] is supporting World Stroke Day by urging the public to learn the FAST acronym for recognising stroke symptoms and to act quickly in emergencies, as rapid response is crucial for effective treatment and recovery.

World Stroke Day is Tuesday 29th October.

The Gibraltar Ambulance Service is one of the leading agencies providing information and advice on how to deal with these types of medical emergencies and as such it urges the public to familiarise itself with the FAST acronym, a simple but crucial tool for identifying the signs of a stroke.

FAST stands for F – Face Drooping: Does one side of the face droop or feel numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the smile uneven or lopsided?

A – Arm Weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S – Speech Difficulty: Is speech slurred or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Is the sentence repeated correctly?

T – Time to Call Emergency Services: If you observe any of these signs, call 999 immediately.

“Time is critical in treating a stroke, and every second counts,” said a statement from the GHA.

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, and prompt medical attention can significantly improve outcomes.

The longer a stroke goes untreated, the more damage can occur to brain cells, which can lead to permanent disabilities or even death.

“We need to press the point that in cases of stroke, speedy and efficient action goes a long way toward enhancing the chances of recovery,” said the GHA Director General, Kevin McGee.

“Early intervention can save lives and reduce the long-term effects of stroke.”

For her part the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said the Government and the GHA encourage everyone to learn the FAST signs and to spread the word.

“Whilst the GHA is ensuring that it has the provision and the services to provide first class prompt medical attention to anyone who suffers a stroke, we cannot underestimate the role of the public who are key to assisting the GHA by knowing how to recognise the symptoms of a stroke and calling 999 immediately,” she said.

