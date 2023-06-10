Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 10th Jun, 2023

GHA's Ayling-Buttigieg Chemotherapy Unit provides comforting cancer care at home

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
10th June 2023

An aging population and unhealthy lifestyles have led to an increase in the need for provision of cancer treatments at the GHA. According to GHA data published last January, 57% of cancer patients were former smokers, 57% are overweight or obese, 39% are 70 years old or older and, over the last 12 months, 187...

