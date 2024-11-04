Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

GHA’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign starts on Tuesday

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2024

The Gibraltar Health Authority will be commencing its COVID-19 vaccine campaign for 2024 at the Primary Care Centre as from Tuesday, November 5.

As with the annual flu vaccine campaign that got under way earlier this month, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to persons over the age of 50, those with a long-term health condition or with significant contact or caring responsibilities for someone with a long-term health condition.

It is also recommended for pregnant women, health and care workers and anyone living long-term in a residential care home such as Elderly Residential Services (ERS).

Members of the public can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by calling 200 66966 between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday.

The vaccine clinics will be held Monday to Friday at the PCC between 1pm and 4pm.

For those who have not already taken the flu vaccine and may wish to take it, they can now take both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time.

GHA Director General, Kevin McGee, said: “We are encouraging members of the public who fall into the categories of vulnerable patients or who have caring responsibilities for them, to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“This is still the best method of protection against the virus for yourself and your loved ones.”

