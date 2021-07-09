GHA’s director of nursing services recognised for outstanding contribution to profession

The GHA’s director of nursing services and the ambulance service Sandra Gracia has been awarded an honorary fellowship by the Royal College of Nursing in recognition of her outstanding contribution to nursing.

A fellowship is the highest honour that the Royal College of Nursing Council can bestow on a member.

“I am delighted that Sandie’s remarkable contribution to nursing and healthcare in Gibraltar has again been recognised this time by the Royal College of Nursing”, said the minister for health and care, Samantha Sacramento.

“This prestigious honour is testament to Sandie’s exceptional professionalism and inspirational leadership in guiding the GHA’s nursing services through the extraordinary challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. Congratulations, Sandie, on this well-deserved distinction.”