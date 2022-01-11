GHA’s interim Director General starts in new role

The GHA’s interim Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, commenced work this week as the organisation embarks on a major plan to reform healthcare provision in Gibraltar.

The role, which he will hold for a period up to 18 months, was created as part of the ‘Reset, Restart, Recover’ program announced late last year.

Prof Geoghegan has wide experience in leading stakeholder-focused organisational change in the NHS and health institutions around the world.

Since May 2021 he has been instrumental in the development and initial roll out of the Gibraltar National Mental Health strategy and is already aware of the wider GHA at an operational level.

The Reset, Restart and Recover programme is a seven-point plan to deliver a broad series of reforms across the entire spectrum of GHA services, with a view to making improvements for both patients and staff alike.

Over the next few weeks Prof Geoghegan, together with the Vice Chair of the GHA Board, Professor Ian Cumming, will host a series of community forums inviting the public to share their experiences of the GHA, both good and bad and hear their suggestions for improvement.

The emphasis will be on listening and learning, adopting an inclusive approach that the government said is key to sustainable organisational change, with patients and the wider community of Gibraltar at the heart of the service.

“I’m delighted to be starting in this new role in the GHA,” Prof Geoghegan said.

“After working for much of the last year alongside GHA colleagues in the rollout of the National Mental Health strategy, I’m impressed with the calibre and dedication of many of the GHA’s staff from all backgrounds.”

“At a time of extreme pressure and unprecedented disruption, the individuals who make up the GHA have ensured that it has continued to provide services, not just in care provision but also in proactively saving lives, and we all owe a debt of gratitude to their work.”

“I’m excited to hit the ground running and over the next few days I plan to introduce myself to colleagues across the GHA, listen to their range of perspectives and learn from their experience so that we can build on the excellent work that is already being done and bring about the change that we all want to see for our patients and the health of our community.”

The Vice Chair of the GHA Board, Prof Cumming, added: “The post of Interim Director General will provide leadership and delivery across all operational levels of the GHA, and Professor Geoghegan brings an entire career’s worth of experience to the role.”

“I’m eager to work with him and with all GHA colleagues as we begin this dynamic Reset, Restart and Recover process for vital reforms.”