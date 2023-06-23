Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 23rd Jun, 2023

Local News

GHA's Mobile Health Unit makes its debut outside No.6

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
23rd June 2023

The mobile health unit launched by the GHA in May made its debut outside No.6 Convent Place on Thursday. The unit is a specially equipped vehicle that aims to deliver essential medical services directly to residents throughout Gibraltar. The new initiative is led by clinical nurse manager for Primary Care Nursing Services, Suzanne Romero, who...

