GHA’s new cancer unit to address increasing demand
A new cancer unit, which will serve Gibraltar’s needs for the next 10 to 15 years, will be in operation later this year, Clinical Director for Cancer Services Dr David Ballesteros said at a public meeting of the GHA Board. The new unit aims to address the rising demand in cancer cases as GHA figures...
