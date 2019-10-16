Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Oct, 2019

GHITA celebrate 10th anniversary

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2019

The Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association recently celebrated its 10th anniversary where the charity held an awareness campaign.

The Association marked ‘Gibraltar Deaf Awareness Week’ and held numerous events to raise awareness.

The Association held a hearing services and assistive communications workshop and a hearing issues support workshop in the lecture room in John Mackintosh Hall.

GHITA also manned a number of stalls with information and local knowledgeable professionals who offered advise on their services.

A manifesto ‘wish list’ was presented to the political parties ahead of the general election this month, and the Association would like to see the political parties include subtitles in their TV and online part political broadcasts.

