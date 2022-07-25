GHITA hosts sign language course for kids

The GHITA kids British Sign Language workshop was successfully completed recently, with Jacqueline Jarman and Gill Earl from Signcode UK delivering the course.

The initiative was supported by the Department of Education and Bayside School was used to facilitate the event.

Separately on Saturday evening, a fundraising dinner was held to bolster the money raised by septuagenarians Robert “Bobby” and Ana Maria Gomez who walked 1,000 miles (1,609km) from Gibraltar to the north of Spain.