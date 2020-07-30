Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Giant post-Brexit ‘lorry park’ would be ‘bad news’ for UK business, Labour says

Michael Drummond

By Press Association
30th July 2020

By Michael Drummond, PA South East Correspondent

The creation of a vast “emergency lorry park” in Kent to hold up to 10,000 vehicles waiting to travel to Europe would be “bad news for British businesses who have already gone through a terrible time”, UK Labour’s Rachel Reeves said.

Ms Reeves said the country is “staring down the barrel of Brexit” with just five months left until the end of the transition period.

The UK Labour Brexit spokeswoman spoke to the PA news agency outside a 27-acre site near Ashford which was recently acquired by the UK Government.

There have been fears that the land will be used as an “emergency lorry park” for thousands of vehicles waiting to travel to continental Europe, as well as border-related checks.

Behind Ms Reeves, construction work was already under way with heavy diggers breaking ground.

The land lies next to the busy M20, a key route used by lorries heading to and from the Port of Dover and Europe.

Ms Reeves said on Thursday: “The UK Government said this was going to be the easiest ever trade deal ever to negotiate.

“We’re four years later (after the referendum) and we still don’t have a trade deal.

“The UK Prime Minister said just a couple of months ago that a trade deal would be secured by the end of July.

“Well we are now at the end of July, we don’t have a trade deal, all we have is a blueprint for a giant lorry park in the middle of Kent.

“So this is very different from what we were promised as recently as the general election in December last year.”

She warned that businesses were headed for “serious frictions with our trade with our nearest neighbours”.

She added: “It is bad news for the British businesses who have already gone through a terrible time in the last few months.”

Carla Hopkins, who lives nearby, met Ms Reeves on Thursday morning and told her that residents had had no warning about the plans.

She said: “We weren’t told anything. It was sneaky.

“First we knew was the sign that went up a few weeks ago saying the footpath had been closed.”

She said she is worried about the pollution the “concrete monstrosity” will cause and the loss of another piece of countryside forever.

Richard Lavender, president of Kent Invicta Chamber of Commerce, said that, from a business perspective, it has “got to be” in that location because of the proximity to the motorway and junction 10A.

He added: “Somewhere we need three or four of these throughout Kent.

“The problem being that our infrastructure just closes down if there’s a fishermen’s strike in Calais, no cross-Channel ferries and things like that and we come to a grinding halt in this county every single time, therefore businesses get on to me saying ‘solve it, solve the problem and get these lorries off the road’.”

Most Read

Features

Louis Baldachino celebrates five years as a pancreatic cancer survivor

Wed 29th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gib air passengers who have visited Spain face UK quarantine

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Rock to stay locked on August 1

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Local News

Estate agent fined £5,000 over anti-money laundering obligations

Mon 27th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
UK and EU negotiators send mixed messages over trade deal prospects

24th July 2020

Brexit
Impact of Russian media and ‘troll’ accounts on Brexit vote ‘not fully assessed’

21st July 2020

Brexit
Firms face ‘significant challenges’ over post-Brexit exports, report states

15th July 2020

Brexit
'Let's get going': UK tells businesses to prepare for Brexit crunch

14th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020