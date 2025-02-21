Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Gib and Morocco strengthen cultural ties with upcoming art exhibition and exchange program

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2025

Chief Culture Officer Seamus Byrne and Projector Co-ordinator at the Ministry for Relations with Morocco Mark Montovio recently attended various meetings in Morocco.

These meetings were in relation to the fourth cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco, programmed for April 2025.

Meetings were held in Tangier with Gallery Kent to finalise details to stage ‘A Tale of Two Cities’, an art exhibition by Gibraltarian artists.

The event will be opened on the April 10, 2025 by The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos.
The exhibition will run for five weeks with various cultural activities planned at the Gallery, to include opportunities to celebrate our local music, dance, fashion and literature. The organising team are also looking to coordinate an art residency to take place later in the year.

Meetings were also held in Tetouan with the organising committee of the Mediterranean Cinema Festival, members of the Institute for Fine Arts, with the Dar El Oddi Cultural Centre and various other artists. The idea, as part of Gibraltar Cultural Services’ development drive, is to create further opportunities to support our cultural fraternity, said a statement from the Government.

The cultural exchanges began in 2020 led by Gibraltar Cultural Services and the JM Memorial Foundation on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.

